“A thousand percent. I constantly feel like I'm not doing great at either my job or being a parent. That's the hardest part because you sort of tell yourself, I could be killing it at one of these things. I have enough bandwidth to be able to be great at one. And both the entertainment industry and young children are probably the only two things that you can guarantee with utter certainty will never pat you on the back and tell you you're doing a great job. So... great career and life choices by me. I find the balance really difficult, but I also feel incredibly proud of the fact that my kids will know me to be a working mom. What I do is a little bit abstract to them now, but I want to show them that it's possible to be a grownup who loves their job. So many of us grew up with parents who came home utterly exhausted and left us fearing growing up. I certainly had that feeling. I had no idea how bright the future could be.”

