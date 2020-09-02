Netflix Really Wants You To Stay Home This Fall — & These Movies Might Do The Trick

Usually around this time of year, I start fantasizing about cozy evenings curled up in front of the TV, softly ensconced in my favorite pair of sweatpants and fuzzy socks, with a glass of red wine in hand. Of course, that’s kind of been the reality for so many of us for the past six months, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to upend normal life in much of the country. Days spent on a couch while the smell of home cooking wafts through the air aren’t exactly a novelty anymore, even as they remain a privilege that’s not accessible to all amidst a global economic and health crisis.
Still, maybe it’s the days getting slightly shorter, or that cool undertone in the night breeze, or the really outstanding lineup of Netflix movies — but I’m starting to feel a frisson of that old familiar feeling.
Let’s take a look at just some of the offerings on hand. A rom-com starring Rachael Leigh Cook and Damon Wayans, Jr.; Charlie Kaufman’s latest movie starring not one, but two of Hollywood’s best Jess(i)es; a new adaptation of Daphne DuMaurier’s gothic banger, Rebecca, starring Armie Hammer and Lily James; Robert Pattinson vs. Tom Holland in a sweaty Southern thriller; Radha Blank’s award-winning directorial debut, produced by Lena Waithe; and a new Aaron Sorkin political epic, are just some of the movies you can expect to find on the streaming giant this fall.
Suddenly, staying home doesn’t feel like such a dismal prospect.