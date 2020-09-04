This is not your daddy's superhero show! If you watched season 1 of The Boys, Amazon's reimagining of Garth Ennis and Darrick Robertson's controversial comic then you'll know that this series' caped crusaders are far from the saccharine do-gooders that we're used to. There's no Marvel Cinematic Universe moralizing or teamwork saving the day, this is down and dirty superhero-subversion that has a lot to say about the perils of corporate ownership, the evils of capitalism, and, of course, there are all those almost comically gruesome deaths.
But seeing as if you haven't caught up with The Boys in a while, then let's go over the basics: the anti-superhero vigilante team is led by Billy the Butcher (Karl Urban), who hates supers after his wife was raped and killed by Homelander (Anthony Starr) — more on that later. He crosses paths with Hughie (Jack Quaid), who's harboring a similar resentment after the killing of his partner at the hands of one of the celebrity superheroes known as The Seven. Made up of Homelander, Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott), A-Train (Jessie Usher), Translucent (Alex Hassell), Black Noir (Nathan Mitchell), The Deep (Chace Crawford), and new naive recruit Starlight (Erin Moriarty), the team members are the biggest heroes and celebrities on Earth.
Run by the devastatingly powerful and evil corporation known as Vought, The Seven — and the rest of the superpowered heroes in existence — are revealed to be nothing more than lab rats created by Vought using the mysterious and dangerous drug known only as Compound V.
As any film, TV, or comic book fan knows, uncovering a global conspiracy is incredibly dangerous. And, because of a series of increasingly bad and violent decisions, the crew quickly found themselves in the crosshairs of Vought and The Seven. At the forefront of that war is Homelander, who's been puppeteering The Seven and their evil cohorts at Vought since the first episode. Starr's villainous superhero was willing to kill anyone he needed to make sure that The Seven and superheroes everywhere are allowed into the military. His own emotional issues mean that The Boys are not the only casualty, though, as Homelander ultimately kills his own boss and oedipal mother figure, Madeline Stillwell (Elisabeth Shue), the one time VP of Vought International.
After their showdown with Stillwell, Homelander and Billy discovered the truth about the latter's wife: She was actually still alive and had been living in secret with her superpowered son who seems to be the outcome of her affair with Homelander. The ramifications of that discovery and the death of Stillwell are being felt heavily as we move into season 2. Vought has a new head who represents a huge threat to Homelander's power, Billy the Butcher is still missing, and The Seven are still the world's greatest superhero team... although the question is for how long?
Episode 1: "The Big Ride"
It all begins with a funeral. Yep, after the blood-soaked-madness of last season, the superheroes are reunited at a celebration of ex-Seven member Translucent's short life (you might remember that he got killed by Hughie after he detonated a smartly placed bomb in a particularly uncomfortable place). It's a smart way of filling us in on what's been going on whilst the teams have been gone. Supes are being inducted into the military with the help of a new shady Vought head Stan Edgar (Giancarlo Esposito), Black Noir has killed the superpowered terrorist created by Homelander, and now The Seven are heroes again. Starlight is deeply embedded in The Seven but still in touch with Hughie and it turns out that The Deep (Chace Crawford) isn't taking to his banishment in Sandusky, Ohio so well.
After going wild in a kids water park, the one-time member of The Seven is picked up and put in jail, but he's bailed out by a new (to us) hero from Cleveland named Eagle the Archer (Langston Kerman). This is a great example of this episode's really fun uses of the ever-widening superhero knowledge in pop culture. Eagle has always been an analogue for archer characters like DC Comics' Green Arrow and Marvel's Hawkeye, but here the writers lean into the contemporary comic book literacy by using his origin to make the jokes comic book fans have been laughing at for years.
While The Deep makes new friends, Homelander (Antony Starr) is trying to recruit a new member of The Seven and the first try goes in just the disgusting and grim fashion you'd expect. Blindspot is a dynamic gymnast, incredible martial artist, and generally incredible superhero but he also happens to be blind. Just like Marvel's Daredevil, his heightened extra senses allow him to fight crime and preempt his enemies. He seems like a great pick but just in case you weren't aware that Homelander is truly evil, he deafens the hero and lets his feelings about Deaf people and disabled heroes be known, using slurs and slights to tell his newly rehired-PR woman, Ashley (Colby Minifie), exactly how he feels about Blindspot and her choices in life.
Advertisement
If you're wondering where the titular team of anti-supe anti-heroes have been, well they're on the run, living underground with a group of ragtag crew members led by Frenchie (Tomer Kapon). It turns out that his new compadres have been trafficking humans, including a new super-terrorist. Mother's Milk (Laz Alonso), Hughie, and Frenchie are all horrified when they realize the truth and, with Billy still nowhere to be seen, no one seems to have a plan for what to do next. While the vigilante team suffers a crisis of their own, The Deep is struggling with a far more personal battle. After waking up at Eagle's house, the hero is introduced to Carol (Jessica Hecht) who seems to be a Scientology-inspired figure who despises therapy but wants the supe to open up to her in a very intimate way. But when she offers to get him back in The Seven, he can't say no.
The Deep might have found solace in the eerie Church of the Collective, but The Boys are arguing amongst themselves. Hughie wants to save the world from the super-terrorist they accidentally smuggled to American shores, but Mother's Milk and Frenchie are loath to do it without Billy. Due to the lack of action from elsewhere, Starlight takes matters into her hands, blackmailing an old friend from church camp into stealing a sample of Compound V from the local Vought lab, putting both of them in grave danger. Ironically, though, it's Hughie who really puts the team in danger when he reaches out to the CIA, getting the deputy director's (Jennifer Esposito) head blown up and alerting Vought to the fact that they've been poking around in their business.
Advertisement
The two biggest reveals from this episode come as the show comes to a close. The first is the introduction of a horrible and timely new foe for The Boys. Stormfront (Aya Cash) bursts her way into The Seven, Instagram-living the entire thing. Without spoiling too much, the show does hint at her comic book origins by stating she's from Portland and playing into the massive internet following that she's gained. Her arrival is a decision that doesn't sit well with Homelander, who heads over to Vought in order to strongarm Stan Edgar. Alas, the new Vought suit doesn't scare easily and reveals that the one-time hero of Vought is next to worthless, and if he doesn't get in line he might not be in any position to have an opinion on Vought, being a hero, or his teammates at all.
And in the moment we've all been waiting for, as The Boys — covered in brains — argue over what to do next. Billy the Butcher returns, kicking a man down the stairs and reassuring Hughie not to worry because "daddy's home."
More to come. We will update this full season recap each Friday, as Amazon releases new episodes.