Eva Longoria & America Ferrera Launch “She Se Puede” To Empower Latina Voters

Ultimately, Longoria Bastón and Ferrera are all too familiar with the narrative that is often portrayed of their communities in the media — and they hope that this platform will provide Latinas with the messaging they themselves didn't see throughout their career. "I grew up in a culture where I never saw myself, and my career has largely been about trying to create images that didn't exist for me," says Ferrera, as Longoria Bastón adds, "We need to tell our own stories. We need to believe that if we share inspirational and informational content, that we can have the influence we deserve."