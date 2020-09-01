Niecy Nash’s Surprise Wedding To Jessica Betts Is A Rare Piece Of Great News

2020 has been nothing short of apocalyptic, but the year has also brought actress Niecy Nash quite a bit of happiness in the form of a new relationship. Nash has major cause to celebrate after tying the knot with singer Jessica Betts.
Nash’s new relationship status comes as a surprise to her peers and fans alike, neither of whom knew that the actress was dating anyone seriously. In October 2019, Nash split from her husband Jay Tucker after eight years of marriage, saying that she wanted to break her family's generational curse of not knowing when to walk away from a relationship gone wrong.
"There was a huge myth that I inherited from the women in my family specifically, which is You are nothing without a man. Get one, keep one, no matter what," she shared during her passionate acceptance speech for the 2020 Vanguard Award at this year’s Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards Luncheon. "Blind, crippled, crazy, married or lazy. Get one, baby girl, because they will validate you. This long line of women that I come from had never been taught what choosing themselves looks like.”
"The only way to get back [to myself] was to do the work," said Nash. "I did my work. I put my life back together piece by piece."
That healing process no doubt led her to her now-wife, Betts. The pair connected on the set of TNT dramedy Claws in 2018; Betts was guest starring and performing on the show as a character named Nadege, and Nash was a noted fan of the musicians moving singing voice. They remained good friends over the years, and in the process, fell in love.
Maybe 2020 isn't so bad after all — I mean, we did get a beautiful love story out of it!