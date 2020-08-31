Why Brad Pitt’s Trip With Nicole Poturalski Is Making Headlines

Being that he is one of the most beloved actors in Hollywood, Brad Pitt has and will always be a subject of interest for anyone who has taste (I said what I said). But a recent development in the star’s love life has caused fans to pay even more attention to Pitt as of late, specifically to a getaway with rumored girlfriend Nicole Poturalski. Pitt and Poturalski are currently taking in the sights in France, stopping by the famous French chateau where the Ad Astra actor married his ex Angelina Jolie in 2014.
The context behind Pitt’s relationship with Poturalski is complicated, to say the least — neither of them are technically single. Pitt is still working out the terms of his divorce from Jolie, further complicated by the custody issues involving their six children, and Poturalski is said to be in an “open marriage” with restaurateur Roland Mary (with whom she shares a seven-year-old son named Emil). Adding to the mess of it all is the fact that Pitt and Mary have been well-acquainted since 2009. Yikes.
Reports from The Daily Mail claim that Pitt first met Poturalski at Mary’s popular Berlin restaurant Borchadt while having dinner with his Once Upon a Time...In Hollywood cast mates, a friend of the couple telling the outlet that the model had boldly given Pitt her phone number. And while Mary declined to comment on his wife’s new relationship, he allegedly assured his friends and family that his wife’s new romantic connection with the Hollywood heartthrob was ”normal.”
There’s a chance that fans are reading too deeply into the interaction between the stars. Since his separation from Jolie, every woman that Pitt has been seen with has been speculated to be his new girlfriend because it's apparently impossible for men and women to just be friends.
Even if she isn’t dating the Ocean’s Eleven star, Poturalski is definitely a name to watch. The 27-year-old working model has made a name for herself in the fashion world, her decade within the industry leading to numerous catwalks appearances in cover spreads in the likes of ELLE Germany, Cosmopolitan and Marie Claire.
The nature of the French getaway could be less baecation and more business trip; Pitt did just announce the October launch of his rosé Champagne Fleur de Miraval. Perhaps Poturalski is an aspiring sommelier with vast knowledge of the wine market, and she's helping Pitt figure out where his rosé Champagne fits it. Maybe that's what's happening here...yeah.