Ariana Grande Goes Blonde With Ombré Highlights — & Pigtails

Pandemic or no pandemic, some things never change. As long as there’s an awards show, celebrities and artists will find a way to debut a new look, and the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards is no exception. Performing her hit collaboration “Rain On Me” with Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande flaunted a new hairstyle and color for the televised, remote performance.
With the help of her hairstylist, Josh Liu, Grande sported a seamless ombré that transitioned from a rich chocolate brown to a buttery medium blonde. But why stop at a new dye job? Grande is known for her iconic high ponytail, but her VMAs style took the same idea and went for a bouncy remix.
Advertisement
Dubbed the “twin ponies” by Liu, Grande’s hair feels playfully retro. The fullness and volume of the pigtails accented by the flip at the ends are very 1960s, especially when paired with a pale eyeshadow and cat eye. However, the ombré blonde highlights strikes a modern tone, while the added detail of wrapping her hair around the base of each pigtail adds a polished touch.
Grande posted a few photos and quick video clips from the night on her Instagram, showing fans the versatility of the hairstyle. While Liu’s photo showcases the ombré pigtails as a modern take on a retro style, Grande’s award-show performance look, alongside Gaga, made them a futuristic fashion statement, adding celestial rhinestones and iridescent white and silver eyeshadow in the inner corner and eye crease.
Even without a live audience, Grande had quite the night. The singer was nominated for nine awards, seven of which were specifically for “Rain On Me” including Best Pop Video, Best Cinematography, Best Song, and Best Collaboration. In the end, Grande tied with Gaga and K-Pop mega group BTS for the act that won the most awards that night with four each. Grande took home Moonpeople for Best Cinematography, Best Collaboration, Best Song for “Rain On Me,” and Best Music Video From Home for her song “Stuck With U.”
For now, we will be perfecting our recreation of high and tight pigtails at home, waiting for the day we can show off this look on the first post-COVID night out with friends. Until then, catch us wearing them on Zoom calls and during our weekday trip to the grocery store.