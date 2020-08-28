Blackpink & Selena Gomez’s “Ice Cream” Isn’t About The Tasty Frozen Dessert

BLACKPINK in your area! The mega popular K-pop girl group is back, teaming up with Selena Gomez for their new single “Ice Cream.” Complete with a colorful summer-inspired music video, the song might be BLACKPINK's biggest hit yet. But don’t get it confused — it’s not really about ice cream.
After teasing the followup single to "How You Like That" for weeks, BLACKPINK and Gomez thrilled their respective fandoms with the release of the sugary sweet “Ice Cream” across platforms. The accompanying music video, which already has over 46 million views on YouTube because Selenators and Blinks are just that powerful, features the K-pop group and Gomez having fun in a bubblegum pink world.
“Come a little closer 'cause you lookin' thirsty,” croons Gomez at the start of the track. “I'ma make it better, sip it like a Slurpee."
“Snow cone chilly, get it free like Willy,” interjects BLACKPINK's lead rapper Lisa. "In the jeans like Billie, you be poppin' like a wheelie."
...clearly, this is not about your standard Blue Bell or Häagen-Dazs. Is "Ice Cream" secretly a horny anthem?
"Get it, flip it, scoop it, do it like that," confirms Jennie with a telling smirk.. "Like it, love it, lick it, do it like la-la-la."
The collaboration and its tongue-in-cheek references to something much hotter than ice cream (I see ya, BLACKPINK) have been a long time coming for the singers. BLACKPINK and Gomez have been fans of each other for quite some time, and "Ice Cream" was the perfect opportunity for the Interscope Records label mates to create something special for their fans. Though they weren't able to meet in person because of the pandemic — BLACKPINK filmed their parts of the music video in South Korea while Gomez remained stateside for hers — the stars felt a real connection.
"We've been aware of her for a very long time and luckily when this song came out on, we had the idea to have Selena on it, because we obviously knew she would fit into it right away," BLACKPINK's Jennie told Apple Music's Zane Lowe on today's edition of New Music Daily Radio. "And yeah, it happened very naturally."
"The girls are so cool, and I love their music," Gomez chimed in. "They have this thing about them…I had such a good time with them over FaceTime."
"[Filming "Ice Cream"] felt so fun," she continued. "Recording the song, having a blast doing that, but then also being on a video set and having these cute looks...[I] hope people just feel good, and I hope they like the song."
"Ice Cream" is the second single on BLACKPINK's upcoming debut studio album (simply titled The Album) and marks their third international collaboration. The girl group joined forces with Dua Lipa for her 2018 track "Kiss and Make Up," and contributed fun verses for Lady Gaga's "Sour Candy" earlier this year.