Every Song From All Together Now — Including That Auli’i Cravalho Original

Though this isn’t a written law, it should be: If you cast Auli'i Cravalho in your movie or TV show, she has to sing at least one song before the credit roll. At only 19 years old, the actress has made a name for herself on screen not just for her acting, but for her singing as well. We first heard her belt it out in Disney’s Moana, in which she voiced the titular character and made us all feel things with her song “How Far I’ll Go.” Now she’s pulling at our heartstrings in Netflix’s latest movie, All Together Now, where once again she’s got a song that’s going to be stuck in your head for days.
The movie, based on the novel Sorta Like A Rockstar, follows the recent ups and downs of Amber Appleton’s life. She and her mother are currently living on a bus, scraping money together to afford dinner each night. Amber’s father passed away a few years prior, but left behind the gift of music for her, and a song he wrote called “Feels Like Home.” As a budding singer herself, with dreams of attending Carnegie Mellon, you bet Cravalho’s Amber is going to sing it!
That might be the only original song in the movie, but it’s far from the only song. Like any good Netflix YA movie, there are plenty of new tunes you’re going to want to add to your shuffle playlist ASAP.