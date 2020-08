Yes, Clare is the most grown Bachelorette we've seen on the franchise in a while. Yes, many of the men scouted to sweep her off of her feet are much younger than her, but that's the casting team's doing, not hers. The age gap between Clare and some of her contestants isn't really the thing to hammer on, especially for a season so wrought with drama. She literally runs off with one of the men , cuts production short, and is replaced by a whole other person — the fact that she's an older woman is actually the least shocking thing about her journey.