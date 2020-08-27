Story from Living

The Creator of #August27 Wants You To Know It’s Not That Serious

Michelle Santiago Cortés
Photo: Getty Images.
It's the new order: Something confusing happens on TikTok, people ask questions, and then it all comes to a head on Twitter months later.
Earlier this summer, TikTok user @stfusamantha went viral for her August 27 video, which told viewers that if they found her video on their For You page, they had been chosen and instructed them to remember the date: August 27. While she wasn't the creator, she found herself at the heart of a viral trend whose cryptic messaging conjured all kinds of doomsday scenarios. She was even forced to answer for the frenzy a few times and soon after her original video went viral, she said in the comments that she obviously can't predict the future and that her only goal was "to make a weird video."
But it's finally August 27, the day August 27 TikTok so hotly anticipated. So far, nothing out of the ordinary has occurred, but our scale for the unusual has been recalibrated by the anomaly that is the year 2020. People gathered on Twitter in hot anticipation of the dramatic events today was supposed to have in store. 
Of note today is how so many major news outlets don't seem to know the difference between a strike and a boycott. TikTok's chief executive officer resigned amid recent restructuring. There's also widespread BLM protests, a hurricane, wildfires, the RNC, and of course, the pandemic happening. What has yet to happen, however, is the death of President Donald Trump, which Twitter seems to think was predicted by an episode of The Simpsons where Trump dies on August 27. 
The screenshot being circulated today of a Simpsons episode that shows an animated Trump lying in a casket is entirely fabricated and there is no such Simpsons episode that has Trump dying on August 27. In fact, the original creators of the August 27 joke were clear in their intention to satirize conspiracy theories — which often spread quickly on TikTok. Either way, Twitter waited with anticipation and the collection of Spongebob memes is worth archiving.
Of course, it's not all fun and games for some. Once again TikToker @stufsamantha is forced to answer for a viral trend she didn't create. Claiming that young kids were DM'ing her about how the August 27 meme caused them anxiety and distresses, she reminded everyone once again that this is just a meme.
"It's literally just supposed to be a day in the universe when the energy is supposed to be higher and you have to manifest good things and good things are going to happen," @stfusamantha explained. "I don't know why so many people thought I was predicting the future like something was supposed to happen. That's your fault for believing everything you see on the internet."

