Earlier this month, Selling Sunset season 3 premiered on Netflix. Weeks later, the internet is still complaining about Davina Potratz.
The streaming service is hoping to hit similar real estate drama gold with Million Dollar Beach House, which premiered on Wednesday, August 26. The question is: Did they succeed? You’ll find the answer to that Netflix mystery in our weekly guide to all the new streaming treats you can binge this week. If reality TV isn’t your thing, on Friday, August 28, Netflix also debuted an emotional teen drama (All Together Now) and two very different foreign-language projects. Elsewhere on the streaming site you’ll find the end of a very emotional YA series, an exciting anime, and a must-see film from Ava DuVernay’s film collective.
These are all the new Netflix offerings broken down by plot, genre, and whether you should watch something immediately or skip for now. Keep reading for the lowdown on all of these Netflix treats, including their trailers.