Melania Trump’s Military Look Sent A Strong Message. Should We Care?

While it’s certainly reasonable to question why the First Lady, who wore a white pantsuit while making her speech at the 2016 Republican National Convention and a Tiffany blue coat and pillbox hat during her husband’s inauguration, would now don such militaristic attire, it’s also hard to know exactly what she means by it. As people across the country continue to protest against racial injustice, is the First Lady advocating for war against them? Or, was her wartime look a subtle reference to the fight against COVID-19, a topic that took up a significant portion of her speech? Or, was it neither? After all, as she made quite clear back in June of 2018, when she wore a $39 military jacket from Zara that read "I REALLY DON'T CARE, DO U?" while visiting children being held at the border, she isn’t the most empathetic person.