Diptyque, Living Proof, & 12 More Labor Day Beauty Deals You Can Score

Rewind: Labor Day 2019 was a long weekend brimming with everything from backyard BBQs to rooftop happy hours, beach bashes, and poolside parties that burned the mightnight oil. Fast forward: It's 2020 and LDW is shaping up to be an entirely different scene this year. But, you better believe we're still rehearsed and ready to seize the one end-of-summer clincher we can count on to remain the same (if not better): beauty sales.
Since finding the best deals on the internet is kind of our thing, we went ahead and lassoed in the bevy of big sale events happening now through Labor Day Weekend and beyond. There's everything from major markdowns on top-rated skincare essentials to cult-favorite makeup and premium haircare by beauty bigwigs (like Diptyque and Living Proof, just to name a few). Spending all this time stuck at home has reminded us of the delight that our beauty routines can bring us every day — now, throw a good sale on top of that and we've got ourselves one happy haul.
What are you waiting for? Click on through to score yourself some slashed-price beauty stock for fall.
