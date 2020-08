Please Stop Praising Melania Trump For Doing The Least

Some, like New York Times reporter Elaina Plott , believe that Melania’s speech was comforting enough to “stick” with center-right, suburban (read: white) women who are looking for excuses to vote for Trump. But any admiration of the speech’s “bipartisanship,” on the part of pundits or voters, glosses over the part where she said her husband “will not rest until he has done all he can to take care of everyone impacted by this terrible pandemic,” emphasizing his imagined role as “pandemic savior.” Her speech would have been comforting if it were true. Instead, it ignores the lack of real bipartisan cooperation that could have led to life-saving measures. To top it off, the very fact that she spoke from the Rose Garden is a potential violation of the Hatch Act , which forbids federal employees from engaging in political activity while on the job.