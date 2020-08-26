Tiffany Trump’s RNC Speech Felt Like An Audition For Favorite Daughter. Sad!

Last night at the Republican National Convention, two more of President Donald Trump’s children took the stage to convince people to vote their father into a second term. While Eric delivered a more expected pitch, it was Tiffany Trump — the oft-ignored and rarely sighted second daughter of Donald — that piqued wide interest. Donning her best Tiffany Blue pantsuit, she appeared to be addressing a certain someone in her RNC speech — and no, that someone is not the American people. Instead, it looks like Tiffany took a page from the Ivanka playbook, delivering an impassioned presentation to her father on why she should be promoted into the Trump administration (and maybe, even, the role of favorite daughter?).
Tiffany is the only Trump child – aside from 14-year-old Barron, of course – that was not given a job at the White House. Also the only child of Trump's second wife, Marla Maples, Tiffany is a frequent butt of the family joke, with little air time on Fox News and even fewer references in her Father-In-Chief's daily rantings. In fact, many have only heard Tiffany speak for the first time last night, where she opened her address by trying to connect with her peers:
“Like so many students across the world, I graduated from law school during the pandemic,” said the recent Georgetown Law School alum. “As a recent graduate, I can relate to so many of you who might be looking for a job.” Ok!
Although she attempted to appeal to the mass number of students who are facing the worst job market in decades (and the 55 million who have filed for unemployment since March) the only thing most of us heard was a pitch to Donald Trump.
“...in fact, in a way, I’m interviewing for one right now.” https://t.co/RQrI35kJTh— maxwell (@maxwellstrachan) August 26, 2020
It was surprising to see Tiffany Trump audition for First Daughter, considering her competition and lack of past enthusiasm to play this role. Up until recently, Tiffany’s appearances have been few and far between, especially when compared to her older siblings. Since graduating, Tiffany attended State of the Union addresses and the Mount Rushmore speech. Prior to that, she seemingly appeared only at major events when needed. Last night marked her second time speaking at the RNC, with the first being shortly after finishing her undergraduate degree during her father’s 2016 campaign.
Perhaps it is because Tiffany would have still been too young, but Trump has yet to bring her into his administration or business ventures the way he has with Ivanka, or his second and third favorite children (Don Jr. and Eric). Ivanka currently acts as a senior advisor to her father and has previously worked alongside him on The Apprentice and as Executive Vice President of Development & Acquisitions at the Trump Organization. Out of all the Trump children, Ivanka has been her father’s go-to business and political partner.
But now that Tiffany has earned her law degree, it seems like she is ready to take on a more central role in the Trump family wheeling and dealings. Though she did not grow up with her elder siblings and was raised by her mother in Los Angeles, it appears that the bunch has gotten along perfectly fine in the past. Well, except for that time Trump told Howard Stern that Ivanka and Donald Jr. apparently tried to cut Tiffany out of her inheritance. Other than that, you know, just typical sibling stuff.
Still, Ivanka insists that she and Tiffany are close even with the 12-year age difference and growing up on opposite coasts. “She’s my little sister! I’ve been close to Tiffany her whole life, and I really love her,” she said in a 2016 People magazine interview.
Tiffany’s attempts to move the audience last night continued as she spoke about all the ways in which the United States is suffering at the hands of misinformation and bias. She was certainly a strange choice to deliver this classic Trumpist trope about the "Fake News Media." But I guess that's just show biz, baby!