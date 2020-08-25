When we think of the shops that live on Depop, it’s upcycled and vintage clothing boutiques that normally come to mind, not CFDA-winning fashion brands with A-list fanbases and New York Fashion Week shows. And yet, as the peer-to-peer shopping platform becomes increasingly popular (especially with Gen Z), more and more known brands are dipping their toes in its endless pages of vintage Levi’s and handmade jewelry. Joining that list on Tuesday is Rodarte's line of affordable loungewear called Radarte.
Today, the sister duo behind the Los Angeles-based ready-to-wear brand, Laura and Kate Mulleavy, announced a 17-piece loungewear collection of Radarte pieces, all of which will be sold exclusively on the shopping platform. In the collection, you’ll find a range of crewnecks, cropped hoodies, T-shirts, and sweatpants printed in varying shades and techniques of tie-dye. Non-tie-dye options can also be found in shades of red, pink, gray, and more. Each piece includes the brand’s logo, while a handful of styles also say “Je Déteste Rodarte” on one side and “J’aime Rodarte” on the other.
As the Mulleavys have expressed in the past, Radarte, which launched in 2008, is meant to act as an accessible, low-key alternative to their luxury label, and pay homage to their California roots. The collection, which marks the first-ever Radarte line not to be sold on its website, ranges from $40 to $70.
Check out the entire Radarte x Depop loungewear collection now by logging onto Rodarte’s shopping page.
