It's hard to put the exact feeling into words, but pigtails are just a mood. However you wear them — in loose twin-pleated French braids, or channeling Baby Spice with high and tight ponytails jutting out just above your ears — pigtails always feel fun and playful.
If you've been keeping up with Zoom style trends born out of quarantine, you may have picked up on the '90s hairstyle resurgence, with stars like Ariana Grande and Hailey Bieber remixing the classic look at home: hair parted clean down the center, with two half-up pigtails pulled tight on either side. Ahead, see the fall 2020 hair trend we never knew we needed, but will definitely be wearing back to school or at the next Q4 planning meeting — virtual or otherwise.