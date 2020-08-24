Netflix Unveils Chilling New Photos of The Haunting of Bly Manor

“The first season is very much entrenched in family dynamics and death and grief and loss and child trauma. We all collectively felt like we’d said everything we wanted to say about that,” Flanagan told Vanity Fair. However, both seasons do share a common theme. “At its foundation, the Haunting series is very much about haunted spaces and haunted people. The way we make those things dance together is really going to be what’s uniform about Hill House and Bly.”