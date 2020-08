Jennifer Lopez Teases J.Lo Beauty With A Glowing Selfie

Two years ago, the star revealed that she was working on a long-awaited skin-care line . "I will be coming out with a skincare line. I've been working on it for a long time because I don't want to put [just] anything out," she said during a public appearance in New York City. Now, it seems like Lopez's eponymous beauty line could drop any minute — and, according to a mysterious new Instagram post, it might be more than just skin care.