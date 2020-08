The last episode of Riverdale’s fourth season was the show’s least dramatic finale yet — which is really saying something, seeing as it included an actual murder. While it was definitely disturbing to watch Betty (Lili Reinhart) and Jughead (Cole Sprouse) discover what might have been a video of their principal getting stabbed to death, it’s worth noting that it was hardly the most shocking thing Riverdale has thrown at us. In any case, if the end of the season felt abrupt, there’s a good reason for that. And if you’re still wondering when we’ll see the Riverdale squad take prom and find out who’s filming and distributing those snuff videos , there’s already a tentative date set in place. According to TV Guide, Riverdale season 5 is slated to air in January 2021.