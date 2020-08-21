Netflix Just Killed Two Of Your Favorite Teen Shows

The fate of a Netflix series is almost always hanging in the balance, and seasoned users of the streaming platform have learned to hold their favorite shows at a healthy distance because of the constant threat of cancellation. But Netflix’s latest original programming purge has fans of two popular teen series ready to storm the gates — especially since both projects had just been renewed.
Variety reports that original series The Society and I Am Not Okay with This have both shockingly been canceled despite being green lit for second seasons. A source candidly revealed to the outlet that the decision to cut both shows stemmed from uncertainty about their respective productions; the indefinite nature of the coronavirus reportedly made it hard for Netflix executives to pinpoint if and when production could begin for either series. Additionally, if filming could even happen, the pandemic would inevitably result in a complicated, costly production process. So rather than put the shows on hold, Netflix simply pulled the plug.
“We’ve made the difficult decision not to move forward with second seasons of The Society and I Am Not Okay With This,” said a Netflix spokesperson said in an official statement.
“We’re disappointed to have to make these decisions due to circumstances created by COVID, and we are grateful to these creators, including: Jonathan Entwistle, Christy Hall, Shawn Levy, Dan Levine, Dan Cohen and Josh Barry at 21 Laps Entertainment for I Am Not Okay With This; Chris Keyser, Marc Webb and Pavlina Hatoupis for The Society; and all the writers, casts and crews who worked tirelessly to make these shows for our members around the world.”
News of the surprise cancelations hit fans of the shows hard earlier today, with viewers flocking to the timeline to voice their anger and disbelief.
not the society fuck this shit😭 it was one of the best shows netflix came out with and it got cancelled? TASTELESS MFS pic.twitter.com/sfGq9uRbTs— danna 🤍 is a void!bellamy anti (@faetavias) August 21, 2020
WHEN I FIND WHOEVER DECIDED TO CANCEL THE SOCIETY pic.twitter.com/fwuq6ayVz2— dema (@1980SHORRORF1LM) August 21, 2020
the society and i am not okay with this fan bases going to attack netflix pic.twitter.com/n9gaEmyZG9— sammy ♡︎ (@doveaur) August 21, 2020
netflix renewing the society for season two and then cancelling it pic.twitter.com/LJ1C9fWpYA— ashley is a sapphic ⧗ ʬ⁸⁴ (@hxlenasromanoff) August 21, 2020
The Society and I Am Not Okay are just the latest Netflix originals to get the boot, joining a long list of shows teeming with unexplored potential. While series like The Crown, Ozark, and Money Heist are wrapping up their complex storylines with complete endings, the curtains closed on Turn Up Charlie and Messiah before we could really get invested in the plots.
Fans of the axed shows have two options: start bingeing another project or fight the powers that be. Anne with an E's audience certainly hasn't given up — maybe there's still hope.