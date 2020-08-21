Netflix has been churning out non-stop blockbuster content throughout August. The first weekend of the month heralded the return of Umbrella Academy, a superhero family drama that is both zany and macabre. Dance rom-com Work It, Twitter-beloved reality show Selling Sunset, teen adventure-comedy Teenage Bounty Hunters, and Project Power, an action flick that would be right at home in theaters, followed.
Now, on Friday, August 21, Netflix is giving viewers a breather. Rather than serving up an overwhelming handful of over-the-top content, the streaming service is debuting new niche TV shows and movies for viewers. The buzziest one of the newbie bunch is the fifth season of Lucifer, which continues the tale of heaven’s most famous (and mischievous) angel/L.A. detective sidekick. Elsewhere you’ll find a new adult animated series starring a New Girl star (Hoops), a family-friendly caper (The Sleepover), another Netflix reality show (DeMarcus Family Rules), and much more.
These are all the new Netflix offerings broken down by plot, genre, and whether you should watch something immediately or skip for now. Keep reading for the lowdown on all of these Netflix treats, including their trailers.