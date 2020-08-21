Watching Lili Reinhart's new movie Chemical Hearts will feel a little jarring for Riverdale fans. In the new film, her character falls for a different dark-haired loner writer, whose motto is also probably "I'm weird. I'm a weirdo. I don't fit in. And I don't want to fit in." We're all so used to seeing her with Cole Sprouse's Jughead, but for the similarities that Jughead and Henry (Austin Abrams) from Chemical Hearts share, Reinhart's character Grace couldn't be further from Betty Cooper.
Prior to the start of the movie, Grace's boyfriend died in a car crash that also severely injured her. She carries a lot of guilt and sadness from that event, so while she wants to move on with Jughead 2.0, her whole heart isn't necessarily in it.
The film's soundtrack foreshadows the struggles the duo will have, with even happy, falling-in-love montages set to songs about despair. There's also one song that plays over and over again that is about one person doing all the relationship heavy lifting.
The title basically says it all too. A chemical pregnancy is one that ends before it even starts, with a fertilized embryo failing to take root in the uterus. By that notion, a chemical heart searching for new love would be doomed from the start. But, hey, at least the songs that score this doomed relationship sound pretty.