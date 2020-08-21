Come on inside the loft and make yourself at home, Schmidt just bought everyone cookies, Winston is breaking out a puzzle, and Jess has Dirty Dancing all queued up, because 2020 is officially the year of New Girl. Never mind the fact that the hit Fox comedy ended in 2018, time is meaningless now anyway. Jess and her pals are everywhere this year, and the trend continues on Jake Johnson's (Nick) foul-mouthed adult animated Netflix show Hoops.
Advertisement
The show is… well, it's so raunchy that Johnson declined to invite Zooey Deschanel to guest star because even he couldn't bear the idea of Jessica Day spouting that level of obscenity. But Hoops is still hosting the biggest New Girl reunion to date. In addition to Johnson's belligerent coach, Max Greenfield (Schmidt) lends his voice to a questionable high school ethics teacher, Damon Wayans Jr. (Coach) voices a coach — not the Coach — and rival for Johnson's character, and Hannah Simone (Cece) is voices a long-winded grief counselor.
If Hoops isn't serving up the kind of New Girl reunion that you were looking for then you can always stream Netflix's Desperados instead. The quirky comedy about a woman traveling to Mexico to delete an email before her boyfriend reads it (seems like there are easier ways to do that, but okay) reunites Lamorne Morris (Winston) and Nasim Pedrad (Aly). It also allows them to recreate that wonderfully weird, but also crazy romantic energy that they brought to the Winston and Aly pairing.
And the New Girl resurgence doesn't end there, my friends. Earlier this year, Deschanel voiced Bridget in every parents' favorite movie of the year Trolls World Tour, and on Sep. 9, Morris will make Winnie the Bish proud when his new show Woke premieres on Hulu. Meanwhile, Wayans, Jr. is starring in his own Netflix rom-com Love, Guaranteed on Sep. 3. The New Girl cast is everywhere and this is one trend, I'm 100 percent here for.
Advertisement
It's not just the cast that's experiencing a bit of a renaissance, the show is proving to be a favorite quarantine stream for Netflix viewers. Johnson recently explained to the New York Post why he thinks people can't get enough of Jess, Nick, and the rest of the gang. "I think it’s really popular right now because it’s a positive show," he said. "At its core, there's a real sweetness to it. And I think more than anything, people want kindness right now. It's an easy show with relatable characters about people who like one another."
Johnson's Nick Miler level of insightfulness feels on point. The world needs more adorkable sitcoms right now, and short of that, an epic rewatch of New Girl with a side of Hoops will have to do.
Related Content: