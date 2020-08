If you’re looking for the most affordable college education possible, you might want to avoid New England. Though it boasts a lot of schools, many of them historic, it also has some of the steepest student debt. Connecticut is the bottom state on this ranking, with an average of $41,579 in student debt upon graduation. Then comes New Hampshire with $41,511. Pennsylvania ($38,521), Delaware ($37,447), and Maine ($36,339) round out the bottom five. The other two New England states reporting data came in at #39 (Massachusetts, $31,549) and #40 (Vermont, $31,619), and Rhode Island was not included in the study because it does not have any qualifying institutions. According to a 2016 report by the Boston Fed’s New England Public Policy Center , most of the high student debt in this region is due to the number of students “attending costlier, private, four-year institutions.” However, it also notes that graduates of colleges in this region tend to have lower rates of loan defaults and lower rates of delinquency.