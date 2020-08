Tanya Zuckerbrot & The F-Factor Diet Controversy, Explained

F-Factor is a high-protein, high-fiber diet that is intended to be used as a weight-loss regimen. According to its website , "The F-Factor approach focuses on combining lean proteins with high-fiber carbohydrates, which are low in calories and keep you feeling full throughout the day." Zuckerbrot, a registered dietician, claims that, while on the F-Factor diet, typical feelings of hunger and deprivation that are usually associated with weight loss are eliminated. That's because, according to F-Factor, "the more fiber a food has, the more full you will feel after eating, leading you to consume less throughout the day. In addition, fiber has zero calories — so you get to fill up without filling out."