The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Finds R29 Readers Are Obsessed With

While we've always been of the enthusiast-online-shopper mindset, the strange stuck-at-home summer of 2020 has reinvigorated our usual hunger for it to newly obsessive deal-hunting heights. And now, the day we've been eagerly awaiting all season long has finally dawned:. In celebration of our passion for running down the absolute best virtual scores, we've crafted you a very special guide to Nordy's big 2020 sale event — and, as you may have already guessed, it's filled with Refinery29 readers' most wanted markdowns.