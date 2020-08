That’s why it was so disturbing when Trump admitted last week that he is deliberately withholding money from the already badly underfunded USPS to make it more difficult for people to vote by mail, which would disproportionately affect Democratic voters. The Postal Service has already warned 46 states and the District of Columbia that it cannot guarantee all ballots will be delivered in time to be counted, and it’s already begun to “cut costs” by removing mailboxes and decommissioning mail-sorting machines . After substantial blowback and threats from Congress, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, a Trump campaign mega-donor, promised on Tuesday to delay those operations until after the election — but he said nothing about restoring the mailboxes and sorting machines that are already gone. The mail is already being slowed down across the country, which could effectively disenfranchise those voters who need to vote by mail but can’t vote super-early. Maybe they are still undecided, or something COVID-related happens, or any number of other things comes up late in the game that changes their plan to vote in person — either way, with the current lack of plan, they are left out.