Within NXIVM, members had different ranks based on seniority. Each of these was denoted by a specific color of sash, according to testimony from a former member, Mark Vicente. In Raniere’s case, he wore a white sash that matched those with the rank of student. It was a subtle message that he was an eternal student, but because it was twice the length, it also symbolized his superior knowledge. Proctors wore orange sashes and senior proctors wore green ones.