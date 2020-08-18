Kaia Gerber Just Dyed Her Hair Pink — & It Looks So Good

Quarantine has drastically changed our beauty routines — for better or worse — but it hasn't eliminated our desire for change, especially in the hair department. While salons are closed or operating at limited capacity, celebrities are still finding ways to experiment with bold new hair color. There's one hue in particular that's sweeping Hollywood, and it's a fresh, unexpected shade of bubblegum pink, As of today, Kaia Gerber is the latest celeb to hop on the bandwagon.
The model was recently spotted out rocking a fresh pink bob, which isn't her first drastic hair change since being cooped up at home. In April, Gerber fessed up to using hydrogen peroxide to lift her hair a few shades. "I literally put the straight peroxide on my hair and then dried it with a blowdryer — just to hit it with heat — and it lightened my color a shade or two, just a subtle change," Gerber told Refinery29.
Since then, the star's gone even blonder, adding a full head of platinum white highlights that she dubbed "zoom bleach." The gradual transformation, many colorists would say, makes it even easier for Gerber to experiment with colors like pastel pink.
Whether or not Gerber had her new punchy color done by a pro, or with the help of box-dye or temporary spray, it's safe to say that the 2020 pink hair trend is nowhere near slowing down. The model joins Ava Phillippe, Keke Palmer, Faith Hill, and Sarah Michelle Geller in the newly pink club. So, if you've been debating a pastel-tinted wash of feel-good color, we say the time is now.