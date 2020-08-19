It’s Official: Oat Milk Is Now Available At Dunkin’ Locations Nationwide

Oat milk has long been predicted to be the plant-based milk with the most staying power. For a few years now, baristas at specialty coffee shops, dairy-free folks, and vegans have all agreed that oat milk is the future of non-dairy milk. Today, that fact is being confirmed by one of the world's largest and most beloved coffee and baked goods chains. Yes, oat milk is now available at Dunkin' locations nationwide. And this announcement means oat milk is officially mainstream.
Way back in January, Dunkin' began offering oat milk at participating locations in California. While that may seem like a lifetime ago, Dunkin' didn't forget its promise to eventually expand. Now, in partnership with Planet Oat, it is one of the first national quick-service restaurant brands to make oat milk available at all of its U.S. locations.
According to Jill Nelson, vice president of marketing strategy at Dunkin', a desire to introduce the barista- and vegan-favorite milk alternative to the masses was behind the brand's decision to go all-in on oat milk. "Dunkin' is all about democratizing trends, and we're thrilled to give guests across the country access to one of the fastest-growing dairy alternatives, oat milk," Nelson exclusively tells Refinery29. "Our guests love to personalize their drinks, so adding a plant-based, vegan-friendly offering like Planet Oat Oatmilk was the perfect next step to bringing even more choice to our menu."
Starting today, Dunkin' customers anywhere in the U.S. can enjoy Planet Oat oat milk in their go-to beverage. This includes hot, iced, and frozen coffee, espresso drinks, and specialty beverages. Keep in mind, however, that oat milk may be an additional charge. If you're feeling especially experimental, consider swapping out your usual order altogether and trying out the new Iced Oatmilk Latte. This drink, which is a twist on Dunkin's classic latte, is made with rich espresso and creamy oat milk.
Today's launch of oat milk at Dunkin' locations nationwide also happens to coincides with the availability of the chain's much-anticipated fall menu. If people all over drinking Dunkin' signature Pumpkin Spice Lattes made with oat milk doesn't prove this plant-based milk is mainstream, we just don't know what will.