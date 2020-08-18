Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston are reuniting again — platonically — for a fun project and a charitable cause.
The former married couple will be among the epic group of celebrities set to participate in Dane Cook’s virtual fundraiser, Feelin’ A-Live. The event will be a virtual live table read of the 1982 cult classic film Fast Times at Ridgemont High, which celebrated its which just celebrated its 38th anniversary on August 13.
Along with Pitt and Aniston, the table read brings together Cook, Jimmy Kimmel, Morgan Freeman, Henry Golding, Shia LaBeouf, Matthew McConaughey, Sean Penn, and Julia Roberts. It's the perfect time for fans to delight in the nostalgia of the seminal '80's movie, as well as the nostalgia of seeing Pitt and Aniston (who were married for five years before splitting in 2005 and breaking hearts around the world) reunite in a heartfelt moment at the 2020 SAG Awards. Sigh, a simpler time.
Not only does it promise to be an off-the-cuff, star-studded fun event, but Feelin’ A-Live will raise money for two charitable organizations: the Sean Penn co-founded nonprofit CORE, which provides COVID-19 testing and relief services throughout the country, and the REFORM Alliance, which aims to reform the criminal justice system, including and protecting the incarcerated population from the spread of the coronavirus.
Fast Times at Ridgemont High director Amy Heckerling and screenwriter Cameron Crowe will make a special introduction to the event, and only then will audiences be able to find out who's playing who.
The virtual event will take place on Friday, August 21 at 8pm ET (it was moved in order to not conflict with the Democratic National Convention) on CORE'a Facebook Live and TikTok. It will also stream on LiveXLive.