16 Seriously Romantic Movies Streaming On Amazon Prime Right Now

Amazon Prime's new teen drama Chemical Hearts promises angst, heartache, and Lili Reinhart in what appears to be a very un-Betty Cooper-like role. Henry (Austin Abrams) mostly flies under the radar at his high school, somewhat content with his lack of a love life — that is, until enigmatic transfer student Grace (Reinhart) is appointed his school newspaper co-editor and he finds himself falling hard as Grace struggles to let him in.
Like other recent YA books-turned-romantic movies, Chemical Hearts is pretty much guaranteed to get you in your feelings. But if you've been spending your weekend nights socially distancing inside anyway, you'll probably want to make it a double (or triple) feature. So, to make things easy for you, we've compiled the mushiest, most romantic movies included on Amazon Prime. If Chemical Hearts has you itching for more immersive, emotional films — or maybe a cute rom-com to lighten the mood — let us offer you a few options.
From the tender to the hilarious to the heartbreaking, there's a love story for every taste, mood, and relationship status.