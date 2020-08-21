10:20 p.m. — I get really excited because moderator Eva Longoria tells viewers to go to joebiden.com to pitch in $5 or $10 or whatever they can. We have our best fundraising hour of the day! I really love running a program that empowers grassroots supporters to be active participants in our democracy. Pitching in to support your favorite candidates goes a long way when it comes to making your voice heard and being involved in what representation in our country looks like. 97% of contributions to our campaign are from grassroots supporters, which, frankly, is unheard of on campaigns that also do high-dollar fundraising. It’s such a cool thing to be part of, and I use that to ground me when the days get hard and the work seems impossible.