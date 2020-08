Miley Cyrus Knows Exactly The Type Of Person She Wants To Date Next

The singer revealed in June that she has been sober for six months, and while she's happy to be waking up every day "100 percent, 100 percent of the time," it doesn't mean it's not difficult. And in order to continue on this positive trajectory, she needs a partner who will support her lifestyle and have similar values. "I think the way someone treats himself is a reflection of the way that they’ll treat you," she said. "I’m, like, super into clean eating; I'm into people taking care of themselves.