Story from Pop Culture

Wait, Did Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello Break Up?

Natalie Morin
Photo: David Crotty/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images.
You might have heard that singers and PDA royalty Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes have reportedly broken up. At least, some media outlets seem to think so. But many fans of the stars aren’t buying it.
It used to be that you’d rely on detectives and informants to dig up the truth. In 2020, however, we don’t need sleuths dressed in trenchcoats — we have fans. In Touch recently reported that the couple had decided to “take a break.” According to an inside source, the couple “are both working on new albums” and “need a little space to grow individually.” The story is that the two have been quarantining together at her home in Miami, and instead of going back to Mendes' Los Angeles home with him, they decided it would be best to "take time apart."
Advertisement
“Despite their busy careers, they’ve spent much of the past year together. They were in love and were best friends — they still are,” the source continued. “The past year was a whirlwind for them and they supported each other so much. Nothing really went bad between them, they just realized they need some time apart.”
The news had the potential of sending fans of the couple into a frenzy. After all, Cabello and Mendes' union pretty much played out like a romance novel — two objectively beautiful singers with good hair collaborate on a sexy song and shoot a steamy video and can't help but fall in love. From the moment the couple were first seriously romantically linked together, despite being made fun of for their apparent aversion to not touching each other, the two stars united their kingdoms of combined 100 million Instagram followers to form the Shawmila Empire — one that isn't easily toppled.
Fans of the couple on social media have said that despite the rumors that the two have split, Cabello's most recent Instagram proves otherwise. She's playing the guitar while wearing a sweater that fans believe belongs on Mendes.
Fans also believe that she's been posting from LA, which doesn't match up with the information from the alleged "source," and that some fans claim to have seen the pair walking together a mere three weeks ago.
Sorry, rumor mill — it looks like it'll take a lot more than that to sway the Shawmila hive.
Advertisement

More from Pop Culture

R29 Original Series