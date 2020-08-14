Trump Has Done More For WOMEN Than Any President In HISTORY, Says Trump

As we approach the 100th anniversary of the 19th amendment — a day that celebrates the right for white women to vote — President Donald Trump continues his self-congratulatory campaign, this time with a declaration about how much he supports women in the United States. In a tweet today, Trump boldly claimed that he’s done more for women than any other president in history.
“I have done more for WOMEN than just about any President in HISTORY! As we celebrate the 100th Anniversary of women’s voting rights, we should build a BEAUTIFUL STATUE in Washington D.C. to honor the many brave women who made this possible for our GREAT COUNTRY,” Trump tweeted. Trump is now suggesting that the United States erect one single statue in honor of all women (perhaps a 50 foot tall sculpture of Ivanka?). But since Trump is Trump, he doubled down on this by asking for Congress' help.
In a follow-up tweet, Trump said, “Congress should send me H.R.473 ASAP and make this happen! It will INSPIRE all women to continue being bold and brave in achieving their DREAMS!” Infused with inherent sexism implying women must be “bold and brave,” the tweets immediately garnered backlash considering Trump’s track record speaking about women and rolling back women’s rights over the duration of his presidency, and long before it.
Shannon Coulter, co-founder of the GrabYourWallet movement, simply responded with a screenshot of the transcript of his Access Hollywood video where he talks about kissing women without consent. Many others replied by calling him a rapist and a misogynist, quoting lewd things he’s said about women, and citing the sexual assault allegations against him. Writer E. Jean Carroll, who’s one of the many women who has accused Trump of sexual assault, weighed in, too, tweeting, “Sir, if we build STATUES to all the women you've ATTACKED, we'd run out of public parks to put them in!”
Despite what Trump thinks about Trump, he is far from an arbiter of women's rights. Even before he was elected, Trump became known for his “grab ‘em by the pussy” video, and during his 2016 campaign, he turned “nasty woman” into a slogan against Hillary Clinton. Since he’s been in office, he’s continued to erode women’s rights not in just the language he uses but also in action. During his time as president, he’s pushed to defund Planned Parenthood and severely damaged women’s healthcare, tried to ban abortion and impose a Global Gag Rule against safe abortion. And, he even disbanded the White House Council on Women and Girls. Most of this was just in the first year of his presidency.
In addition to all of this, he’s been accused of sexual assault by more than 21 women, and continues to use derogatory language about women often. And as recently as this last month, he signed an executive order that will prevent houseless transgender women from being admitted to shelters.
With this kind of history, it's unclear what Trump thinks doing things for women even means. While the list of attacks on women could go on forever, perhaps just the right size statue is surely enough to absolve him of all transgressions past, present, and future.