Chris Harrison Is Out — The Bachelorette Names JoJo Fletcher As New Host

If season 16 of The Bachelorette wasn’t chaotic enough, the show has not only swapped out bachelorettes, but now its host, as well.
The ABC show announced that Bachelorette season 12 star JoJo Fletcher will be temporarily replacing Chris Harrison as host for a few episodes of upcoming series.
Harrison was forced to give up his hosting duties, which he's been faithfully guarding for nearly 18 years, because he left The Bachelorette's La Quinta, California set to drop his son off his son at college in Texas.
The proud father posted a photo of him and his eldest son, Joshua Harrison, in a dorm room at Texas Christian University. "Now go take on the world and have the time of your life my boy," Chris Harrison captioned the shot on Instagram.
View this post on Instagram
Just like that he’s gone. Thought dropping the big man off at college @texaschristianuniversity today was going to crush me but all I could feel is pride and excitement. Especially now, so grateful that they have this opportunity. Now go take on the world and have the time of your life my boy.
This meant, however, that the TV host would have to quarantine for 14 days upon return to California, so the producers of the ABC show reportedly prepared Fletcher, who has been quarantining in her home with fiancée Jordan Rodgers — to fill in. Since picking back up filming in July, the Bachelorette cast and crew has had to stick to strict coronavirus safety protocols, including quarantining themselves for 14 days prior to filming at the La Quinta Resort. US Weekly reported, however that Harrison's forced isolation might not take the full two weeks and the team is "discussing different options and will reconvene after his COVID-19 test results."
This switch-up, however, is just another wrench that has been thrown into the already chaotic upcoming season. Most recently, it was announced that Tayshia Adams would be replacing Clare Crawley as the season 16 bachelorette, as Crawley had already fallen in love with contestant Dale Moss and refused to move forward with the show. There's also another rumor now that there will be three bachelorettes (Becca Kufrin and Hannah Ann Sluss, along with Adams). Yes, it's a lot.
If things continue to trend with season 16 the way they are, we wouldn't be surprised if more unprecedented surprises and drama were on the way. Get ready.