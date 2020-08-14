New Music To Know: Summer Ain’t Over Yet

As if Fridays weren’t your favorite day already, Refinery29 will also be gathering the best new music out each week, and breaking down why each track deserves a spot on your weekend playlist.
Time flies when you're in quarantine — how are we already halfway through August? We didn't get to have an honest to God cross-country-road-trip, whining-on-someone's-son-at-the-function, new-stamp-on-my-passport ass summer, so it might not feel like the real thing, but don't let our "new normal" get you down. Banish your summer scaries with this week's new music picks, perfectly suited for the making the most of these last few days of summer.
From bad bitch anthems to party starters, this week's lineup offers us an important reminder: summer ain't over yet, baby!
Miley Cyrus, "Midnight Sky"
Breakups don't have to be devastating — sometimes, they can be the catalyst for your next big move. Just ask Miley Cyrus, who sings all about the freedom of being single in this new track for all the people riding solo and living life on their own terms.
Shenseea, “Sure Sure”
I still haven't reconciled the fact that we're nearing the end of summer without attending a single party, but Shenseea's sexy new single brings the bashment right to the comfort of our own homes. The vibes can't be stopped.
Alaina Castillo, “Tonight”
Disco-pop single "Tonight" is the perfect soundtrack for people who, whether by personal preference or necessity, are spending some quality time with themselves. Let Alaina Castillo tell it, isolation isn't all that bad — a little one-on-one time might just be exactly what you need.
Kali Uchis, Rico Nasty “Aquí Yo Mando”
Between Kali Uchis' breathy vocals and Rico Nasty's effortless bars, you don't need to be fluent in Spanish to vibe out to this trap banger. The long and short of it? Bad bitch tings.
Martin Jensen and RANI, “At Least I Had Fun”
"At Least I Had Fun" follows a recap of a super wild night, the likes of which many of us probably haven't seen since before we went into lock down. It's not relatable right now — thanks a lot, COVID — but it is aspirational. One day, we too will be beyond hungover from a night on the town and not regretting a single minute of it. Manifesting that for all of us!
Cailin Russo, “High”
The latest from Cailin Russo evokes the strange but euphoric out-of-body experience that comes with being under the influence. Even if you haven't been partaking in that special something these days, the heady melodies of "High" will definitely take you there.