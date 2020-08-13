Comfy-Shoe Lovers: Cole Haan’s On Super Sale At Nordstrom Rack

We’re starting to realize that Cole Haan is kind of a big deal. As we researched a story about the brand’s sleeper-hit status (more on that coming soon), we heard seriously sky-high praise for the heritage footwear imprint. Given this frenzied fandom, we’re now on high alert for any sales or markdowns on the beloved brand’s wares. So when we caught wind of a three-day, 60% off flash sale at Nordstrom Rack, we dropped everything to comb the site for the best deals on Cole Haan's most coveted styles.
From an impassioned online reviewer following to a die-hard fanbase right here at Refinery29, Haan-heads that praise its shoes for their chic and practical qualities are everywhere — heralding the brand as “my everything,” “ridiculously good quality,” and “Doc Martens for the workplace.” Reviewers on the company’s website highlight features like “divine cushioning” and aesthetic “wow” factor on everything from its more classic loafers to its newer sleeker sandals and sublimely comfortable street sneakers.
This sale will end this Saturday, August 15th — and, if the high levels of Haan-hype are any indication, inventory won’t last long. Click through for the best of the brand’s sought-after styles before they’re gone for good.
