On Jennifer Lawrence’s 30th Birthday, Revisit The Role That Made Her A Star

On the eve of her 30th birthday, Lawrence is now one of Hollywood’s most well-known celebrities, as famous for her candid and gregarious public persona as her magnetic on-screen presence. And yet, it’s been more than a year since we last saw her on screen in a new project. In 2017, on the tail of a series of box office and critical disappointments, Lawrence decided to take a break from the constant grind of production, focusing instead on her work with RepresentUs, a bipartisan grassroots organization, and her relationship with husband Cooke Maroney. At the time, it felt like she was searching for a way to distance herself from the J.Law personality that had made her a beloved internet figure — as well as one of the highest-paid actresses in the business — in order to pivot to a more versatile and interesting career. Something, perhaps, that looks more like Winter’s Bone.