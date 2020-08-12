Trump Impersonator Sarah Cooper Is Trading TikTok For Netflix

If you don't yet know Sarah Cooper's name, you still probably know of her — or rather, you've probably seen her ultra-popular impersonations of President Donald Trump on TikTok. Now, in the span of a few months, the author and comedian has already landed herself a Netflix comedy special.
In April, Cooper started make satirical videos of herself lip-syncing to Trump's outlandish public statements, which quickly went viral on various platforms. Her “How to Medical” video, in which she did an impression of Trump at the press briefing in which he suggested that people inject themselves with disinfectants and use “tremendous” or ultraviolet light to stop coronavirus, has been viewed over 20 million times. Over the last few months, Cooper has caught the attention of celebrities like Lin-Manuel Miranda, Chrissy Teigen, Cher, and comedians like Jerry Seinfeld and Seth Meyers — and was chosen a guest host for Jimmy Kimmel Live!.
Directed by Russian Doll’s Natasha Lyonne and co-executive produced by SNL alum Maya Rudolph, Sarah Cooper: Everything’s Fine, coming to Netflix this fall, will be a variety special “dealing with issues of politics, race, gender, class, and other light subjects,” according to the streaming platform. It will also feature a handful of "special guests" who will participate in her sketches and short interviews.