While the now cancelled Marvel Studios shows on Netflix (Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage) have kept their distance from big screen MCU events, it's a different story for ABC shows like Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and Agent Carter . Both ABC series were lead by a character who originated in the Marvel films to begin with ( Clark Gregg's Phil Coulson and Hayley Atwell's Peggy Carter), and both have had characters cross over from the big screen and back (Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury and Cobie Smulders' Maria Hill, for starters). Bit characters from Thor and Captain America have shown up on Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (hello, Jaimie Alexander as Lady Sif!) and the series finale hinted at Phase 4, a.k.a. the set of MCU movies that includes The Eternals and Black Panther 2 , in more ways than one. Just when you think certain characters have been forgotten, the MCU powers that be pulls out their metaphorical rolodex and ring someone up for a surprise cameo — like the one Agent Carter actor James D'Arcy had in Avengers: Endgame .