Get ready for a very different fall TV season in 2020. Due to the COVID-19 production shutdown, countless shows are delayed (see: the entire traditional CW lineup) while others are airing totally out of sync with their usual schedule (hello, The Bachelorette). However, that doesn’t mean your television schedule will be barren in the upcoming months.
Thanks to the existence of banked content across streaming services, network TV, and cable, there are still many treats to look forward to for the fall. This autumn will welcome back old favorites like 2019 breakout The Boys and fan-favorite crime anthology Fargo along with universe expanding spin-offs like Power Book II: Ghost and The Walking Dead: The World Beyond. Viewers will also get totally new must-see series like Hulu comedy Woke starring a New Girl alum, Netflix’s Sarah Paulson-starrer Ratched, multiple juicy HBO prospects (including another Nicole Kidman vehicle), and so much more.
To ensure your fall viewing process is fun rather than overwhelming — at least one part of your life should be joyful at this time — we made a complete chronological guide to fall 2020 television. It’ll be updated every time a new series drops more info (or Netflix surprises us with an unexpected one). Keep reading to find out all the series that will be worth your time this fall, along with all the premiere dates, plot points, and cast information you need.