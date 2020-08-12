Lauren Conrad Just Dropped A Surprise Beauty Brand

When a celebrity launches their own brand, there are typically a few teasers that come before the official drop: cryptic Instagram posts, trademark fillings, or straight-up "coming soon" announcements. Lauren Conrad decided to do things a little differently today when she not only revealed the news of her eponymous beauty brand, but had an entire collection go live simultaneously with the announcement.
This morning, the reality star-turned-entrepreneur took to Instagram to introduce fans to her latest venture. "I'm very excited to announce @laurenconradbeauty! This collection has been years in the making, and now I can FINALLY share it with everyone," Conrad wrote. "@laurenconradbeauty products are clean, environmentally friendly, ethically sourced, cruelty-free, and vegan—and the first collection is available today at LaurenConradBeauty.com."
The first launches, which are available now, include five under-$30 products, including lipstick in four shades, black liquid eyeliner, three shades of lip gloss, a lip and cheek tint, and a liquid highlighter. Longtime fans of Conrad will surely have their eyes on the liquid eyeliner, as the winged look has been a signature for the founder since her reign on The Hills. (Those iconic mascara tears? She says they were actually eyeliner tears.)
A standout element of the brand is the eco-friendly approach, which shows in the tree-free packaging constructed entirely of sugarcane remnants, and the single-component, fully recyclable lipstick tube that doesn't require disassembly to be recycled.
Lauren Conrad Beauty is far from the star's first rodeo into entrepreneurship: In addition to a decade of LC Lauren Conrad at Kohl's, she founded The Little Market, a non-profit fair-trade shop, and Little Co. by Lauren Conrad, a collection of baby and toddler clothing. With her business experience, this new endeavor doesn't come as much of a surprise — especially with so many celebrities claiming their stake in the beauty industry. As for what else is coming down the pipeline for this brand, well, the rest is still unwritten...
