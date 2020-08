How The Real People Behind The Great Heist Pulled Off “The Robbery Of The Century”

Elkin Susa, the financier of the heist, meanwhile, obtained welding equipment from Canada and paid for three people in Bogotá to learn how to use it and eventually destroy a vault at the bank. On October 14, days before the heist , they sent the tools back. The following day, October 15, Bonilla Esquivel met with Carrillo Peña at noon. Several hours later, they met with a second lieutenant, where they explained the heist would take place the following day — but it’s unclear if the robbery was in process or not, as Bonilla Esquivel could have been trying to mislead the policemen. If the bank’s alarm went off, the officers were to pretend to attend to it and tell others that routine maintenance was being carried out at the bank.