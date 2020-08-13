12 Instagram Accounts To Follow For The Best Beauty Reels

Just when we thought we might lose TikTok forever, Instagram rolled out a short-form video competitor that's already changing the way we use the app. With Reels, users can edit snappy, 15-second clips using filters and audio tracks, then share them with users that might not already be following them. With more creativity and discovery available than ever before, influencers are already jumping at the opportunity to share videos — and, according to Instagram, makeup transformations are leading the pack.
But we won't leave you to find the breakout stars of the Reels beauty community. From pink hair makeovers to graphic eyes, we're sharing some of our favorite videos and accounts to follow for the best (and shortest) tips and tricks. You'd be surprised at what these beauty enthusiasts can fit into a few seconds. Check them all out, ahead.