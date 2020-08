Everything You Need To Know About Moving During The Pandemic

When it comes to hiring movers during the pandemic, Alex Leute, president of Intense Movers, says that depending on your level of vulnerability concerning your health, you should look to see if movers are following certain protocols. "People should ask that the movers wear masks and gloves and gauge the response of the moving company to see what level of compliance they are following," he suggests. Additionally, he recommends asking what the company's protocol is if one of its movers is feeling unwell or if any of the staff have tested positive for COVID-19 . Angela Gonzalez, general manager of Unpakt, agrees and says that you should specifically ask if CDC guidelines are being followed throughout the moving process and how the company's daily cleaning procedures for trucks, equipment, and facilities have changed since the outbreak.