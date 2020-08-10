Dermstore’s Anniversary Sale Is Here — & Cult Skin-Care Products Are 25% Off

It might be Dermstore's birthday, but you're the one getting the presents. The Los Angeles-based beauty retailer is celebrating 21 years (*pops champagne*) with a blowout sale on cult beauty products, and everyone's invited to the party.
From August 9-17, Dermstore's Anniversary Event is your moment to get up to 25% off some of the most beloved brands and products on the site. (Plus, select non-sale products are eligible for double rewards points.) To cash in on the savings, you just need to enter the promo code CELEBRATE at checkout. In benevolent Dermstore fashion, the sale includes cream-of-the-crop beauty brands like Sunday Riley, Dr. Dennis Gross — time to stock up on peel pads! — and RevitaLash. (Because who wouldn't want to emerge from quarantine with glowing skin and mile-long lashes?)
With a full week left to get your shop on, here's our beauty editor-approved haul of on-sale stuff you won't want to miss out on.
